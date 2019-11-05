Comments on this blog

A quick note to outline my goals with community participation on this blog.

Commenters are strongly encouraged to be overly nice, helpful, and positive.

All first time posters are moderated.

The following is fine:

Compliments

Encouragement

Questions

Suggestions

Requests

Criticism, especially when backed up by numerate analysis and references

The following will likely result in swift deletion:

Insults and abuse

Personal attacks

Blanket negativity

Unintelligible nonsense

Stuff that adds more noise than signal

Stuff that attracts excessive garbage replies

Let’s build a culture of productive information exchange.